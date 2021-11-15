Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.11

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 132912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $64,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 18.5% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

