Space Cow Boy Reaches One Day Volume of $164,115.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $164,115.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for about $58.79 or 0.00094653 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Space Cow Boy Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

