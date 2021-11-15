Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.68. Approximately 137,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 59,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Spark Power Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.74 million and a P/E ratio of -49.43.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

