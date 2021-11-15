SparksPay (SPK) Hits Market Cap of $49,043.84

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $49,043.84 and approximately $16.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000521 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2,668.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,750,538 coins and its circulating supply is 10,515,941 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

