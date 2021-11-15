SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.00

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 369018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPAQ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 533.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 44,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

