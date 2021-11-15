SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.32

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.32, with a volume of 4228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,805 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 150,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 145,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

