SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.47% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XNTK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 184.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

XNTK stock opened at $174.26 on Monday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $122.27 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.37.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

