SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Clarus Wealth Advisors’ Largest Position

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 9.7% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.44. 12,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,284. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $71.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

