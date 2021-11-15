SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.75% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $29,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 295,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,216,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $89.52 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.24.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

