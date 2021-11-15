Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Down 99.0% in October

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the October 14th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPMTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. 290,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Spearmint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources, Inc acquires, explores and develops mineral properties. Its projects include Chibougamau Vanadium, Gold Mountain, Prickle , Carscallen, Safari Copper, Hammernose Gold, Goose Gold, Carscallen West Gold, Case Lake South Cesium, Escape Lake North PGM, River Valley East Platinum-Palladium, Perron-East Gold, El North Nickel, Golden Triangle gold, Neba Gold-Copper and Clayton Valley.

