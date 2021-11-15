Spectrecoin Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.98 or 0.00147331 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00037648 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.67 or 0.00494862 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00017499 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00074854 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars.

