Spectrum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,086.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $33,655.26 and approximately $5,086.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.87 or 0.00403928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

