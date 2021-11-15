Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Raised to $125.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s previous close.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

SPB stock opened at $102.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.17. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $63.03 and a 52-week high of $106.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

