Spence Asset Management Buys 302 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 6.8% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $357.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.45 and its 200 day moving average is $326.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

