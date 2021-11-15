Spence Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Spence Asset Management cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,217 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 5.0% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $694.86 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $659.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a PE ratio of 636.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.90.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,116 shares of company stock worth $16,758,586 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

