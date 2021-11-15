Spiking (SPIKE) Hits Market Cap of $25.19 Million

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 1,337.3% against the US dollar. One Spiking coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Spiking has a market capitalization of $25.19 million and approximately $94.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00219234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00086499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Spiking Profile

SPIKE is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

