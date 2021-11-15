Splintershards (SPS) Market Cap Hits $114.42 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Splintershards has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $114.42 million and $2.45 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00016536 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000644 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 255,264,676 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

