Splintershards (SPS) Reaches Market Cap of $122.77 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $122.77 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 255,264,676 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.