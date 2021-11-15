Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $175.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 71,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,066,855 shares.The stock last traded at $144.20 and had previously closed at $167.82.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPLK. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $5,044,219. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

