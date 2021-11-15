St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Trading 0.9% Higher

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26. 293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

