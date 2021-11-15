Starbucks (SBUX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2021 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $118.00.

10/29/2021 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $132.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $137.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $130.00 to $114.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

10/29/2021 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $117.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $124.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/11/2021 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $112.53. 208,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,049,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.70 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

