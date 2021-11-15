StarterCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, StarterCoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. StarterCoin has a market cap of $64,654.07 and approximately $76.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarterCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StarterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00219234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00086499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

StarterCoin Profile

StarterCoin (CRYPTO:STAC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StarterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.