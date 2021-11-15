State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 28,978 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $27,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

