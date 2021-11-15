State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $63.55. 198,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,425,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $269.04 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

