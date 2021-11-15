State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $162.92 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $162,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 291.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,971.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,887. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,012.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,835.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2,636.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.