State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $26.30 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $26,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.03 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.