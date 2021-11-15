State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $28.51 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,020 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $28,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after purchasing an additional 216,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $164.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.80 and a twelve month high of $171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day moving average of $133.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.