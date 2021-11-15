State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $47.17 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $47,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.88. 205,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,754,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.15.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

