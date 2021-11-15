State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,923 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $40,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after purchasing an additional 711,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.71 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $176.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

