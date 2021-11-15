State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $35,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $117.09. The company had a trading volume of 43,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,820. The firm has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.33 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

