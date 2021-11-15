State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

USB traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $60.60. 21,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

