State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,281 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,281 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intel were worth $51,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 288,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,098,799. The company has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

