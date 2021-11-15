State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 28,301 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,301 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $37,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.54. 34,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,140,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

