State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,460 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in 3M were worth $24,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,854. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.09 and its 200-day moving average is $192.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

