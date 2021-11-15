State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,943 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.34 on Monday, hitting $209.05. 33,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.17 and its 200 day moving average is $229.94. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

