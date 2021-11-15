State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 929 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $125,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,990.29. 20,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,722. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,845.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,674.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 7,214 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,951.55, for a total value of $21,292,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $37,923,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,074 shares of company stock valued at $510,888,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.