State Street Corp Acquires 350,137 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.30% of OceanFirst Financial worth $41,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,318,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 235,061 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after acquiring an additional 231,053 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 741,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 152,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 696,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 128,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.