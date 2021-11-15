State Street Corp Acquires 51,854 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,809,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.35% of ProAssurance worth $41,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 7.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $42,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRA opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

