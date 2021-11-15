State Street Corp Acquires 89,319 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $37,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAC. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Shares of PAC opened at $133.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.71. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $3.4886 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.67%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

