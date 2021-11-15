State Street Corp Grows Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

State Street Corp raised its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 404,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.62% of U.S. Silica worth $39,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at $187,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

SLCA opened at $10.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.49 million, a PE ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 3.27. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

