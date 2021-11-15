State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.92% of PROS worth $38,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in PROS during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PROS during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PROS during the second quarter worth about $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

PRO stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

