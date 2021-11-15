State Street Corp Has $37.02 Million Stock Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,492,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.81% of Nano Dimension worth $37,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 333.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,444 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 70.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 35.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $5.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.30. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 1,515.03%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

