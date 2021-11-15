State Street Corp Has $39.43 Million Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,660,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.33% of Tupperware Brands worth $39,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $42,750,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at $2,166,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TUP. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

TUP stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.39 million, a PE ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

