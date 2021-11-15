State Street Corp Has $39.83 Million Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,576 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.14% of Meridian Bioscience worth $39,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $20.73 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $898.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

