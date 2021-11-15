State Street Corp Has $41.61 Million Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 105,244 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.77% of Covanta worth $41,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVA. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Covanta by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Covanta by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Covanta by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Covanta by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Covanta by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

NYSE:CVA opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.12. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.