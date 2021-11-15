State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700,379 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.42% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $38,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNB. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,308,000 after buying an additional 5,798,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after buying an additional 2,466,465 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,381,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after buying an additional 1,509,356 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,164,000. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

DNB stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

