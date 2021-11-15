State Street Corp Purchases 63,172 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

State Street Corp grew its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.87% of Tivity Health worth $37,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

TVTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

