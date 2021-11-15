State Street Corp Raises Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,565,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.58% of JELD-WEN worth $41,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 11.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 33,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 35,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 32.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 242,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after buying an additional 244,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after buying an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,914,040 shares of company stock worth $425,008,874 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

