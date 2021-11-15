State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.16% of Preferred Bank worth $39,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth $565,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFBC opened at $69.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.44. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

PFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

