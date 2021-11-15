State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.38% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $37,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,676,000 after purchasing an additional 467,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,420,000 after purchasing an additional 184,360 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 229,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AHH opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 336.86%.

AHH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

